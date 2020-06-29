The Flash Showrunner Teases The New Season 7 Plan

As with most of the Arrowverse shows, The Flash season 6 wrapped up earlier than intended due to the pandemic preventing production from being completed. The latest run of the Scarlet Speedster’s series capped off after 19 episodes instead of the typical 22. What this means, then, is that what would’ve been the last few episodes of season 6 will now have to serve as the opening weeks of season 7.

While speaking to TV Line, showrunner Eric Wallace teased the new plan for season 7 that the writers have come up with. We know that there was going to be a major twist in the original season finale – involving the Reverse-Flash, no less – but this will now fall early next season. And Wallace says this has had a massive ripple effect on the whole run.

“Because this is The Flash, there’s a huge twist at the end of every season, and that twist is now kind of coming in the middle of the [start of the] season,” Wallace said. “And that has really affected our storytelling for all of Season 7.”

Wallace views the hold-off of the season 6 finale into season 7 as “yet another blessing in disguise,” as it provides an incident to drive the first half of the year forward, similar to how the impending threat of Crisis powered season 6A.

“Amid the horror and the tragedy of what’s happening with this pandemic, if we can find some kind of lemonade in the lemon, it’s us having to rethink a few things about how a Flash season looks, given this ‘narrative unpredictability’ to the season.”

When Wallace took over the reins of the show with season 6, he introduced a new season structure – splitting the 22 episodes into two story arcs he likes to call “Graphic Novels.” The EP promised TV Line that there will be more “Graphic Novels” coming in season 7, but they’ll be split up in different ways.

“There are going to be more Graphic Novels next year,” he assured, “but they’re not going to be broken up in the way I think folks expect.”

The Flash is expected to kick off filming on season 7 this August, though it won’t start airing on The CW until January 2021.