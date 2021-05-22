The Flash Star Jordan Fisher Shares New Look At Impulse Suit

Another speedster is coming to Central City. Debuting in the upcoming 150th episode of The Flash, titled “Heart of the Matter, Part 1,” Jordan Fisher is joining the cast in a recurring role as Bart Allen AKA Impulse, reimagined in the Arrowverse as the future son of Barry and Iris. This Friday, The CW revealed our first look at Fisher as Impulse, and while the promo poster recalled a classic comic book panel, the somewhat goofy pose generated a negative response online.

A better glimpse at Bart’s suit has now come our way, though, thanks to a good old-fashioned selfie from Fisher himself. The To All The Boys actor shared the shot on social media and this different angle allows us a clearer look at the yellow detailing on the Impulse outfit, as well as his red boots. All in all, this is one of the most faithful recreations of a comic book costume that the Arrowverse has ever delivered.

The Flash Star Jordan Fisher Shares Better Look At Impulse Suit

In the source material, Bart was Barry’s grandson but he’s been brought forward a generation for the TV universe. Labelled as “the fastest teenager on the planet,” Bart’s “penchant for wildly impulsive behavior” will leave his parents shocked as they attempt to teach their surprise son some patience once he arrives in the present day. Jessica Parker Kennedy’s XS is also back for the 150th episode, as is John Wesley Shipp’s Jay Garick and the mysterious villain Godspeed. So, expect this special installment to be a total speedsterpalooza.

Impulse’s debut comes at a time when The Flash desperately needs some fresh blood as it’s losing two long-running cast members in Tom Cavanagh (Harrison Wells) and Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon). Given his history in the source material, Bart could be a major character going forward on the show, and you won’t want to miss the Scarlet Speedster’s adventures as they continue Tuesdays on The CW.