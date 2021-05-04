Home / tv

Arrowverse Fans Devastated Over The Flash Losing 2 Original Cast Members

Today’s brought some sad news for The Flash fans as it’s been announced that two cast members who’ve been with The CW show since the very beginning are leaving in season 7. Carlos Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon, and Tom Cavanagh, who’s embodied the various different Harrison Wellses, are set to exit the DC series later on this run. Seeing as these two are among the most beloved characters on Team Flash, Arrowverse fans are devastated over the news.

Cavanagh, who has not been seen since season 7’s third episode, is thought to return for episodes 9 and 10 with his final appearance being kept as a surprise. Valdes, meanwhile, who has increasingly taken a back seat in the storylines over the past couple of seasons, is believed to see out the rest of this run. There are no current plans for either to feature in season 8, but the possibility is there for them to come back in a guest capacity. Still, fans aren’t pleased with this and below you can find just some of the reactions.

It’s all very sad.

Or, to put it another way…

It hurts.

‘Fraid so.

Are Cisco and Wells the life of the series?

Even if you don’t agree with that, you have to admit that the show won’t be the same once they’ve left.

It’s the end of an era, but is it the end of the whole series?

Deadline, who broke the news of Valdes and Cavanagh’s exit, likewise confirmed that Grant Gustin is already locked in for at least one more season. Meanwhile, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker and Jesse L. Martin – the other three original cast members left standing – are in the midst of negotiating new deals to return. There’s no current word on whether season 8 could be it for the show, but it’s believed that The CW is desperate to keep it going.

The Flash is losing two of its most popular characters, but on the upside, we’ve got them for a few more episodes yet. Having just taken a short hiatus, season 7 continues on The CW from tonight, May 4th.

