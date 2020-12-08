The Flash Star Teases Fan Favorite Villains Returning In Season 7

When The Flash returns for its seventh season, it’ll be bringing back some fan favorite villains thanks to new time travel shenanigans. We don’t know all that much about the next run of the hit CW show right now as, though production is underway, it’s generally been kept under wraps so far. But one star of the series has teased that we can expect a few of the Scarlet Speedster’s old enemies to cause havoc in Central City once again.

Actress Danielle Nicolet – who plays Cecille Horton – virtually attended Comic-Con Experience Sao Paulo and promised that the upcoming batch of episodes will involve time travel somehow and that this will lead to a few “bad guy favorites” stopping by in season 7.

“You know we’re not allowed to tell you secrets about the season. But I will say I think it’s a reasonable assumption that, yeah we always have time travel, on some level, happening. I mean, I can tell you this, there are going to be some favorites from the past, some bad guys favorites that may be paying a visit or two this season so I’ll leave it up to you to speculate on how they’re going to get to us.”

The Flash has built up arguably the Arrowverse’s strongest revolving rogues’ gallery of foes over the years, and we tend to check in on a few of them every so often. Season 6, for instance, saw Barry Allen make amends with both Gorilla Grodd and Pied Piper.

It’s unclear which ones Nicolet is teasing here, but Reverse-Flash is always coming back and time travel is usually involved somewhere, so that seems like a safe bet. We also know to expect Godspeed to return in season 7, after the last run left the mystery of his many doubles dangling. Seeing as he’s from the future, Nicolet’s time travel comment once again applies. There’s even some speculation that Godspeed will be this year’s big bad, once Eva McCulloch is taken care of, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

As things stand, season 7 is the last on Grant Gustin’s contract, so this could conceivably be the final outing of The Flash. In any case, get ready for the run to kick off when it premieres February 23rd on The CW.