The Flash Star Tom Cavanagh Says He’d Return For A Final Reverse-Flash Fight

The Flash season 7 is set to say goodbye to two of the series’ original cast members. In fact, the long-running CW show’s very next episode will feature the last regular appearance of Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon. The other one on their way out, meanwhile, is Tom Cavanagh, whose storyline as Harrison Wells was mostly already wrapped up earlier this season. We’ve been promised that he’s set to turn up at least once more later this run, though we don’t know where yet.

But will this be the last time we see Cavanagh on The Flash? Maybe not, as the actor is teasing that he could still return as Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash when the day eventually comes for the series to conclude. Cavanagh told TVLine that he’s spoken with Arrowverse architect Greg Berlanti and they agree that the best way to wrap up the Scarlet Speedster’s story would be to have him face his greatest enemy in one last battle. And whenever that happens, it sounds like Cavanagh is more than willing to suit up as the Man in Yellow again.

“I’m not saying that this is going to happen, but Greg [Berlanti} and I always felt that when Grant decides to depart the show, it’d be hard to imagine a scenario other than ‘Batman comes home to Joker,’ and Flash and Reverse Flash settle things,” Cavanagh said. “It’d be hard to imagine a different storyline — and that’s all I’m going to say right now.”

Barry Prepares To Battle The Speed Force In New Flash Photos 1 of 8

While Matt Letscher has played Thawne’s true form in both The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, Cavanagh has still portrayed the villain – in his Wells disguise – more often. He last appeared in the flesh in the season 5 finale, though his spirit possessed Nash for a spell in the following run. It’s feasible that Cavanagh could embody the part again for the upcoming 100th episode as well, which is also set to feature XS, Jay Garrick and Godspeed and introduce Impulse.

There’s been talk of season 8 being the show’s last, or at least the end for Grant Gustin, so it’s possible that Cavanagh may return for one final showdown as soon as next year. In the meantime, fans should prepare for Cisco’s last ride when The Flash 7×12 “Good-Bye Vibrations” airs on The CW this Tuesday, June 8th.