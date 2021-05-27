The Flash Will Reportedly End After Season 8

With its upcoming eighth run, The Flash will officially become the longest running Arrowverse TV series, beating out franchise founder Arrow, which concluded in 2020 after its own (shortened) season 8. And sure enough, a new report is now pointing to the Scarlet Speedster’s adventures coming to an end with the next outing of the hit show.

Small Screen has shared that their sources tell them The CW is planning to bring The Flash to a close after season 8. This news comes hot on the heels of the confirmation that the series is losing two of its original cast members soon. Carlos Valdes exits Central City as Cisco Ramon in next week’s episode, with Tom Cavanagh’s Harrison Wells already having been written out on a regular basis. It’s been announced that both will be back for guests spots now and again, however, and SS writes that Valdes and Cavanagh will recur through season 8, including in the finale.

More evidence suggesting that The Flash‘s time is up comes in the high-profile way that the next run is kicking off. The 2021/2022 season of the show will premiere with a five-part “crossover-type” event that’ll feature various characters from across the Arrowverse. Though we don’t know exactly who will appear yet, having the Grant Gustin vehicle host this year’s DC TV crossover would be an explosive way to launch its final ever season.

Likewise, we know that Gustin has signed up to return for an eighth run, but he hasn’t agreed to come back for any additional ones. As per the last update we had, the likes of Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker have been in negotiations for another outing, too.

Of course, this news is far from official at this stage, though it has to said that everything is pointing to The Flash season 8 being its last. So, let’s make sure to savor every episode as they air Tuesdays on The CW.