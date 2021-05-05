Grant Gustin Now Locked In For The Flash Season 8

The Flash was hit hard by the pandemic. The CW shut down production practically overnight in March 2020, causing the show to wrap up its sixth season with 19 rather than 22 episodes. That truncated storyline meant some quick rewrites in order to make the nineteenth installment work as a big finale, though in my opinion, it actually turned out pretty well. We’re currently mid-way through Season 7, with the cancellation of Arrow making this the de facto core show in the long-running Arrowverse.

But fans recently got some bittersweet news. While the network has confirmed that the show has been renewed for an eighth and final season, cast members Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes won’t be along for the ride. Their departure dismayed fans, but a big silver lining is that star Grant Gustin is now reportedly locked in.

That may not come as a surprise: it’s difficult to imagine Season 8 of The Flash going ahead without The Flash, but Gustin sticking around was by no means assured. Last year, Gustin revealed that his original contract ended with season seven and that COVID had interrupted negotiations for him to come back for more.

These talks seem to have gone well, as Deadline reports that Gustin “is already contracted for Season 8”, with fellow stars Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker also close to signing on.

Despite Season 8 apparently breaking up the gang, it seems the show won’t close out without some sort of reunion. Showrunner Eric Wallace spoke to Deadline about Cavanagh and Valdes leaving, giving a strong hint that while their days as regulars are over there’s still a place for them as guest stars:

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed. Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.”

The Flash airs on The CW on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/CT.