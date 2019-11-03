The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is perhaps the Arrowverse’s most anticipated crossover event. The shared universe officially began in 2012 with the debut of Arrow, which garnered some of the highest ratings for a new show for the network to that point. But it wasn’t until spinoff series The Flash debuted in October of 2014 that things really took off.

Every year since then has featured a set of episodes where the heroes of the various shows come together to face threats that none of them could handle on their own. They started off small, with the first being titled “Flash vs. Arrow.” However, season after season these events have gotten bigger and bigger, and now they’re a huge selling point for every production involved.

This year, The CW is going for broke, adding in fixtures from nearly every DC show of the past, from Smallville to Batman: The Animated Series. And while the hype has been constant since the crossover was announced after last year’s “Elseworlds” event, things are ramping up as we get closer to the premiere.

More and more tidbits are being dropped and photos are surfacing from the crossover regularly. Now, fans can get a glimpse of Grant Gustin suited up as the Flash alongside Supergirl and some of the Legends of Tomorrow, who notably sat out of last year’s proceedings.

It’s good to see these characters standing alongside one another, because that may not be the case for many of them going forward. No one’s sure what the ramifications will be for the Arrowverse as a whole, but the current status quo is certain to be shattered in “Crisis,” as many of the longstanding heroes are prophesied to die, including the Scarlet Speedster himself.

In fact, The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing recently commented on this, stating:

Crisis turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to…The Flash because it created an immediacy to things. We know that on December 10, 2019, the Flash will die… We’re not messing around.

While this could all be some kind of swerve, there’s no real way to know right now. All signs point to this being both an epic and heartbreaking moment for the heroes of The Flash and everyone else suiting up for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” though and we’ll get to see how it all plays out next month.