The Flash’s Grant Gustin Shares New Look At Black-Suited Barry

Barry Allen’s had a bunch of different costumes over the six seasons of The Flash so far, but he’s never pulled a Spider-Man and gone for a full-black look. If you like your superheroes decked out in dark colors, though, you might want to check out Grant Gustin’s latest Instagram post, in which he reveals an old BTS image of himself dressed in a cool black version of the Scarlet Speedster’s outfit.

The snap comes from pre-production on season 5, when they were still getting the Flash’s revamped suit together. To clarify, they were never going to go with a black costume, it’s just that they had yet to get the right fabric when this was taken.

Check out Gustin’s caption explaining all this and the pic in question below:

“I know there’s no new Flash for a while, so I thought I’d share this. This was from a fitting for the season 5 suit during our hiatus between seasons 4 and 5. I have like 30 pictures from this day because I was so excited. I flew to Vancouver for about 4-5 hrs for this fitting and then home to LA the same day. This was before they had the actual fabric for the suit, hence the black. After I saw it like this I kinda wanted a black Flash suit though…”

Many fans are agreeing with Gustin that they now want a black-suited Flash, too. And so are his fellow Arrowverse stars. Keiynan Lonsdale replied to his co-star’s post with a fire emoji, with Supergirl‘s David Harewood commenting with a pair of them. Ronnie Raymond himself, Robbie Amell, likewise agreed it’d be awesome, and Superman & Lois star Bitsie Tulloch told Gustin “Looks great on you.” Finally, Batwoman‘s Camrus Johnson called it “sickkkkk.”

Arrowverse fans are currently struggling through the drought of new episodes, but within a couple of weeks things should start rolling again. The Flash season 6, for one, returns with episode 6×16 “So Long and Goodnight” Tuesday, April 21st on The CW.