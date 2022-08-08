Forget the Defenders Saga, fans wanted more from another canceled Marvel show

A combination of the Defenders Saga being added to Disney Plus, Charlie Cox’s voluminous comeback as Daredevil, and new murmurings of Jon Bernthal returning as the Punisher have seen fans ratchet the hype up to 11 when it comes to abandoned Marvel shows being folded back into canon, but it’s the forgotten Cloak & Dagger that’s been riding a renewed wave of online momentum.

Originally airing on Freeform for two seasons, the vibrant comic book adaptation followed Olivia Holt’s Tandy Bowen and Aubrey Joseph’s Tyrone Johnson, a pair of teens with wildly different upbringings and backgrounds who ended up gaining newfound abilities during their romantic courtship. Discovering their powers are much stronger together, the series balanced romance with heroism in fun and exciting ways.

A since-deleted Reddit thread asking fellow Cloak & Dagger supporters for their opinions on the two-season favorite yielded an outpouring of positive responses and regrets, with many lamenting the fact it was canceled well before its time. There were even a couple of tangential connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe thrown in for good measure, leaving the canonical door the tiniest bit ajar.

While we’re inclined to believe that Kevin Feige won’t be resurrecting Cloak & Dagger in the same manner he did Daredevil given that the episodic street-level adventure doesn’t hold quite the same level of awareness, it’s evident that those with a soft spot for the underrated and altogether unsung gem will be keeping their fingers crossed just in case it happens one day in the future.