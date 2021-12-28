Former Marvel star open to playing the MCU’s rebooted Iron Fist

Now that it’s been confirmed Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox have been welcomed back into official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon as arch-enemies Wilson Fisk and Matt Murdock, attention will turn to the identities of the next Netflix alumni who may or may not be joining them.

If we were to take the speculation at face value, then we should expect Jon Bernthal and Krysten Ritter to be confirmed imminently, but so far that chatter exists entirely in the realm of hearsay. Then again, we’d spent years hearing tales of Kingpin and Daredevil returning in various projects, so it’s hardly out of the question.

Throughout all of this, not once has the name of Finn Jones been mentioned. Iron Fist sucks and everybody knows it, but Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing was one of the show’s very few aspects to emerge with pass marks. At the end of Season 2 she inherited the power for herself, and in an interview with ComicBook, The Matrix Resurrections star admitted she wasn’t against the idea of taking up the mantle on a permanent basis.

“Look, the way we left Iron Fist, spoiler alert, Colleen has the power and she’s in a really good place. I would love to revisit her. That character meant a lot to me and really changed my life. And I would love to revisit her one day, but it would really have to be the right place, and the right time, and the right script, but never say never.”

Hollywood is a land of coincidence, so Henwick turning down Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings because she had unfinished business with Colleen is almost too good of an opportunity to turn down, especially when there’s been much scuttlebutt that the two martial artists will ultimately end up either colliding or collaborating as part of a future martial arts fantasy superhero sequel.