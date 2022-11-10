Former vampire Joseph Morgan reveals the juicy connection between ‘Titans’ and ‘Legacies’

Actor Joseph Morgan has surprising details about Titans and The CW’s Legacies no one knew about.

Morgan plays fan favorite Niklaus Mikaelson in The Originals, a hybrid who was born a werewolf and turned into a vampire by magic rather than from the classic vampire bite. Legacies is the spinoff series following his daughter Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) who attends a school attended by the progeny of other supernatural beings. Legacies ended its run in season four and Morgan confirmed on Twitter how his appearance in the heartfelt finale ran into his new Titans gig.

My first scene in episode 3 of #DCTitans was shot on the same day as my scene in the series finale of #Legacies It was the only way we could fit it in. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) November 10, 2022

It must have been unexpected to say goodbye to one character while saying hello to another in Titans. In the DC show, Morgan plays Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood. An awkward taxidermist who has dreams of selling the interactive video game he’s developed. Luck isn’t on Sanger’s side, however, as a string of unfortunate events plague the man and could send him down a darker path.

His portrayal as this new character has been one of the most anticipated parts of Titans season four. He seemed like the perfect casting to play Brother Blood, a classic Teen Titans villain who leads the Cult of Blood, but he’s said that he wanted to be very careful about how he approached the character. Morgan took his time in helping develop his backstory so that audiences could empathize with him before he makes that villainous turn.

Sebastian isn’t the only person dealing with some heavy issues. Superboy gets an invite to meet Superman and all doesn’t go as planned. Lex Luthor (Titus Welliver) is there and he has other intentions for the Boy of Steel that could also push him to the darker side if he’s not careful.

The Titans are investigating a series of deaths revolving around the occult. Some of them are having strange visions and Raven’s powers have grown by leaps and bounds, but the villainess Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente) is determined to bring about darkness and stop the Titans from succeeding.

Titans is available to stream on HBO Max.