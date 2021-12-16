‘Fresh Prince’ dramatic reboot ‘Bel-Air’ sets premiere date

I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there. I’ll tell you how a short film became a TV show called Bel-Air.

Deadline Hollywood reported that the more dramatic take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will premiere on the service Super Bowl Sunday, February 13. New episodes will run weekly after on Peacock. Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios is producing alongside Universal Television.

The show comes from humble beginnings. Specifically, a short film made headlines in 2019 for turning the comedic and classic fish out of water premise into something with a serious tone. Original star Will Smith described the short film’s director Morgan Cooper – who will be returning to the Peacock venture as a director, co-writer, and producer – as “brilliant.”

Newcomer Jabari Banks will play Will alongside Adrian Holmes as Phil, Cassandra Freeman, and Olly Sholotan. The report from Deadline Hollywood also noted that the new version will be one-hour long instead of the original 30-minute sitcom format and will break new ground while nodding to the original show.

Bel-Air is guaranteed to have at least two seasons on the throne.