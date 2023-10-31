From a pro to a host, Julianne Hough’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ journey, explained

From dancing to acting to singing and beyond, Julianne Hough is a true triple threat. As if that wasn’t enough, true Dancing With The Stars fans would consider her to be the queen of the beloved competition series!

Serving as a pro in seasons 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, a judge in seasons 19, 20, 21, 23, and 24 (as well as a guest judge in seasons 17, 18, 25, and 30), and now a host in season 32, Hough has truly done it all when it comes to Dancing With The Stars. She even received three nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography due to her work on the hit competition show, winning once alongside her brother Derek Hough – how impressive is that?

After a great deal of research, we detailed Julianne Hough’s whirlwind of a Dancing With The Stars journey from 2007 to 2023. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Dancing With The Stars pro

Photo via ABC

Hough was only a professional dancer for five seasons of Dancing With The Stars, however, she took home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on two separate occasions – what an accomplishment!

The Utah native was partnered with Olympic speedskater Apolo Anton Ohno in season 4 (while she was just 18 years old), as well as Indianapolis 500 driver Hélio Castroneves in season 5, ultimately emerging as victorious back-to-back.

To follow her extreme success, Hough’s Dancing With The Stars journey began to go downhill, placing ninth with comedian Adam Carolla in season 6, fourth with Hannah Montana star Cody Linley in season 7, and sixth with country singer Chuck Wicks in season 8.

Taking a break from the ballroom to pursue other endeavors, the oh-so talented individual returned to Dancing With The Stars just five years later, this time with a brand new role…

Dancing With The Stars judge

Photo via ABC

Rather than replacing any of the judges we know and love – Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli – Hough was added to the panel as a permanent fourth judge in season 19.

She first tried her luck as a judge by filling in for Goodman for a week during season 17. To the delight of Dancing With The Stars fans worldwide, she returned as a celebrity guest judge for a week during season 18 as well.

After guest judging on two separate occasions, as mentioned previously, the Emmy Award-winner was brought onto the staff as a permanent fourth judge from seasons 19 through 24 (taking a break for only season 22).

After her role as a permanent fourth judge had come to a close, Hough returned as a guest judge for the season 25 finale, as well as the season 30 finale (filling in for her brother who tested positive for COVID-19) – she just could not get away from the ballroom!

After serving as both a pro and a judge, Hough now has an even bigger and better role, serving as the face of the hit competition show in the year 2023…

Dancing With The Stars host

Photo via ABC/Art Streiber

This past March, it was announced that Julianne Hough would replace Tyra Banks as the host of Dancing With The Stars, co-hosting alongside former Mirrorball Trophy recipient Alfonso Ribero for season 32.

“The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of,” she shared with Good Morning America upon the announcement. “The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.”

“The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can’t wait to feel it again — and of course to share it with the absolute best and most loyal fans – for another exciting season,” Hough concluded with a beaming smile.

To see Hough put her hosting skills to the test, be sure to tune in to season 32 of Dancing With The Stars every Tuesday from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu.