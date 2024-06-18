Full ‘House Of The Dragon’ season 2 release schedule, confirmed

The self-destruction of the Targaryens has begun with the release of House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1.

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the immensely popular Game of Thrones series, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The show takes place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the Targaryens, a family of dragonlords originally from Valyria, who once united and ruled the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

As season 2 unfolds, the impending civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons looms on the horizon. This Targaryen succession war between Aegon II and his half-sister Rhaenyra was sparked by disputes over rightful claims to the throne. Familiar faces like Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Fabien Frankel, are all back for the sequel who brought their characters to life in Season 1. Additionally, exciting new faces have joined the cast, including Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, and Freddie Fox.

Here’s the complete release schedule for House Of The Dragon season 2

Unlike the 10-episode first season of House Of The Dragon, season 2 will feature only 8 episodes. This change may come as a surprise to fans who are accustomed to the standard 10-episode format. Even for Game of Thrones, this was the standard, except, of course, for the last two seasons.

Episode No. Title of Episode Scriptwriter Director Date of Release Time (HOB & Max) 1 “A Son for a Son” Ryan Condal Alan Taylor June 16, 2024 9 pm ET & 6 pm PT 2 To Be Announced Sarah Hess Clare Kilner June 23, 2024 9 pm ET & 6 pm PT 3 To Be Announced David Hancock Greeta Vasant Patel June 30, 2024 9 pm ET & 6 pm PT 4 “A Dance of Dragons” Ryan Condal Alan Taylor July 7, 2024 9 pm ET & 6 pm PT 5 To Be Announced Not Yet Known Clare Kilner July 14, 2024 9 pm ET & 6 pm PT 6 To Be Announced Not Yet Known Andrij Parekh July 21, 2024 9 pm ET & 6 pm PT 7 To Be Announced Not Yet Known Loni Peristere July 28, 2024 9 pm ET & 6 pm PT 8 To Be Announced Not Yet Known Greeta Vasant Patel August 4, 2024 9 pm ET & 6 pm PT

