rhaenyra targaryen black queen house of the dragon
Full ‘House Of The Dragon’ season 2 release schedule, confirmed

Here's how it's going to play out and when the season finale will drop.
Published: Jun 18, 2024 03:24 am

The self-destruction of the Targaryens has begun with the release of House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1. 

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the immensely popular Game of Thrones series, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The show takes place nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and focuses on the Targaryens, a family of dragonlords originally from Valyria, who once united and ruled the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

As season 2 unfolds, the impending civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons looms on the horizon. This Targaryen succession war between Aegon II and his half-sister Rhaenyra was sparked by disputes over rightful claims to the throne. Familiar faces like Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Fabien Frankel, are all back for the sequel who brought their characters to life in Season 1. Additionally, exciting new faces have joined the cast, including Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, and Freddie Fox.

Here’s the complete release schedule for House Of The Dragon season 2

Unlike the 10-episode first season of House Of The Dragon, season 2 will feature only 8 episodes. This change may come as a surprise to fans who are accustomed to the standard 10-episode format. Even for Game of Thrones, this was the standard, except, of course, for the last two seasons.

Episode No.Title of EpisodeScriptwriterDirectorDate of ReleaseTime (HOB & Max)
1“A Son for a Son”Ryan CondalAlan TaylorJune 16, 20249 pm ET & 6 pm PT
2To Be AnnouncedSarah HessClare KilnerJune 23, 20249 pm ET & 6 pm PT
3To Be AnnouncedDavid HancockGreeta Vasant PatelJune 30, 20249 pm ET & 6 pm PT
4“A Dance of Dragons”Ryan CondalAlan TaylorJuly 7, 20249 pm ET & 6 pm PT
5To Be AnnouncedNot Yet KnownClare KilnerJuly 14, 20249 pm ET & 6 pm PT
6To Be AnnouncedNot Yet KnownAndrij ParekhJuly 21, 20249 pm ET & 6 pm PT
7To Be AnnouncedNot Yet KnownLoni PeristereJuly 28, 20249 pm ET & 6 pm PT
8To Be AnnouncedNot Yet KnownGreeta Vasant PatelAugust 4, 20249 pm ET & 6 pm PT

It’s off to a barnstorming start and we’re itching to see this simmering political intrigue escalate into hot dragon action

Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.