FX And Ryan Murphy Have Discussed Ten More Seasons Of American Horror Story

American Horror Story has been a huge hit for FX over the past nine seasons. Now that the ninth chapter has wrapped though and the tenth is set to debut in the fall of 2020, with many of the show’s fan favorite actors returning, lots of viewers have begun to worry that the horror anthology is nearing the end of its run. It can’t possibly go on forever, right? Well, maybe it can.

Series creator Ryan Murphy said in a recent interview that he’s been in discussion with the network to continue the show well into the future. In fact, according to him, it’s possible that new episodes and storylines could continue for at least another decade.

“John Landgraf has always been incredibly honorable about American Horror Story and he would obviously like to keep it going, and I’d like to keep it going. We’re in the middle of negotiations about beyond season 10. We have had conversations about the show going 20 seasons.”

While this may seem outlandish at first, it makes quite a lot of sense if you think about it. Murphy’s creation is the highest-rated series in the history of the network. On top of being beloved by fans, the show is also consistently acclaimed by critics. To date, American Horror Story has garnered 96 Emmy nominations and it isn’t hard to imagine it eclipsing the 100 mark soon, especially given the positive feedback to this consistently terrifying past season.

As long as people keep watching, there’s no reason for FX to ever want to pull the plug. It basically all comes down to what Murphy wants to do, though. The legendary creator already has his hands full with plenty of shows currently in the works, but it sounds like he isn’t planning on shutting down American Horror Story any time soon. And thank goodness for that.