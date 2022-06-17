Perhaps HBO intended today’s announcement of a Game of Thrones sequel to end up with fans picking up the “king in the north” chant and basking in the return of their favorite Lord Commander, but it seems that most of them are having mixed thoughts about this development.

For one thing, the report essentially came out of nowhere. Creator George R.R. Martin had previously detailed numerous prequel shows that were concurrently in development at HBO, but none of those outlined plans had anything to do with a sequel set after the events of Game of Thrones. And for another, what possible multi-season story arc could they come up with given how the narrative tied everything up in those final moments? Jon Snow and the Wildlings: A Game of Thrones Story?

The most obvious reaction is that of shock and puzzlement at the moment, with many audiences wondering how long HBO was sleeping on this news.

Besides, didn’t Martin say that there’d be no sequel stories set after A Song of Ice and Fire?

Game of Thrones admittedly had a lot of characters, but Jon Snow was as close to the main protagonist as you could hope to find. By which we mean the upcoming series is basically Game of Thrones season 9.

At least there’s a silver lining in sight. We can finally get to experience a proper resolution to Jon’s story arc from the main series.

Some fans are already in as long as the show includes Tormund Giantsbane.

At this point, it’s clear that even HBO knows it dropped the ball with that final season. So why not just remake it? At least in that case, we won’t have coffee-gate to contend with.

Well, I guess Jon Snow really is coming back, even if he doesn’t want it. If you know, you know.