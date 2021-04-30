Marilyn Manson Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit From Game Of Thrones Actress

Earlier this year, Marilyn Manson saw his career take a nosedive after former partner Evan Rachel Wood levelled serious accusations against him, alleging that the rocker had physically and psychologically abused her during their time together. The musician/actor is now being taken to court by Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco over fresh allegations of sexual battery and sexual assault.

Manson – real name: Brian Warner – was involved with Bianco from 2009 to around 2013. The detailed complaint from the actress’ legal representatives was filed in federal court in California this Friday. “Mr. Warner used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions,” it states. “Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011.”

The 10-page document continues to say:

“Ms. Bianco was well aware of the violence Mr. Warner could dole out if she fought back, having been on the receiving end of his temper many times. He also supplied drugs to Ms. Bianco and deprived her of sleep and food in order to weaken her physically and mentally and decrease her ability to refuse him. Mr. Warner committed sexual acts with Ms. Bianco when she was unconscious or otherwise unable to consent.”

The complaint also names Manson’s ex-manager, Tony Ciulla, as a defendant. Ciulla is accused of violating human trafficking laws because he and Manson flew Bianco from her native UK to LA in 2007 and 2011 with promises of work in an unreleased music video and unmade film.

Neither Manson or Ciulla have responded to the suit yet, but the former is already under investigation by the LA sheriff’s department over multiple domestic abuse allegations from at least half a dozen women. Wood’s testimony led to several other of Manson’s former partners coming forward to open up about their own shocking experiences as well. But after this initial flurry, the singer denied the allegations, calling them “distortions of reality.”

This did nothing to curtail his sentence in the public eye and in the industry, however. His record label dropped him, Starz fired him from American Gods season 3 and he was cut from an upcoming episode of Shudder’s Creepshow. Not only does it look like his career is over, then, but it seems Marilyn Manson may also be about to face some serious legal repercussions in the near future. Watch this space for more.