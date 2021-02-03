Starz Issues Statement On Removing Marilyn Manson From American Gods

On Monday, musician and actor Marilyn Manson was hit by disturbing allegations levelled by his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood. In an Instagram post, Wood said that Manson was abusive and that he’d “brainwashed and manipulated” her, concluding by saying that she’s “done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail.”

Several of Manson’s prior partners backed her up, revealing that they experienced PTSD as a result of their relationship with him, too. Ashley Walters and Ashley Lindsay Morgan say they suffered sleep deprivation and Sarah McNeilly claims Manson threatened to “bash my face in with a baseball bat.”

Consequences have been swift, as Manson has been promptly dropped by his record label Lorna Vista Recordings, who stated that they will no longer promote his current album We Are Chaos and won’t work with him on any future musical projects. Now, it seems that his acting career is going up in smoke, too, as his TV appearances are being pulled as well. For one, AMC’s Shudder network have confirmed that a segment of Creepshow starring him will not air.

We can confirm the segment will not air. — Shudder (@Shudder) February 2, 2021

Starz have also affirmed that Manson will not appear in an upcoming episode of American Gods, saying the following to Deadline:

“Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season. Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse.”

Meanwhile, Manson has responded with a statement of his own, which you can see below:

“Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy. But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

It remains to be seen what the long-term implications of this story will be for the actor and musician, though however things pan out, it doesn’t seem like Marilyn Manson is appearing again on the small screen anytime soon. He’s no stranger to shocking the public with his theatrical stage persona, but I suspect this will have lasting damage on his career.