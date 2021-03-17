Genndy Tartakovsky’s Star Wars: Clone Wars Coming To Disney+ In April

Before Dave Filoni’s highly acclaimed Clone Wars animated show came to be, Genndy Tartakovsky’s 2003 cartoon series of the same name filled the gap between Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, depicting the exploits of Anakin Skywalker and his master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the war against the Separatists.

The show has since managed to find a footing in the Star Wars fandom, if only for the fact that it offered a unique spin on the old war’s concept and featured the Jedi as superpowered individuals who could take on an entire army of droids by themselves. Indeed, Tartakovsky’s warriors of peace and justice are nothing like what you’ve come to know in canon media. And as people who’ve watched the old series will be aware of, the creators took a certain degree of liberty so far as consistency to the movies was concerned.

Still, back then, the 25-episode Clone Wars series neatly tied into Revenge of the Sith by showing Griveous’ assault on Coruscant and the capture of Chancellor Palpatine, not to mention the final shot that directly mirrors the first couple of minutes in Episode III. And while the Mouse House no longer recognizes the narrative as canon, they’ll soon add the entire show to their Disney+ library.

Over the past couple of years, Disney has, for lack of a better word, loosened the reins on their original uncompromising canonical timeline for Star Wars, bringing back many elements from the Legends universe that they previously dismissed in favor of the new Sequel Trilogy.

Who knows, maybe the addition of Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars is another example of how the House of Mouse is still trying to amend their mistakes in regards to the galaxy far, far away? In any case, it’s safe to say that fans will welcome the series when it releases on the streaming service on April 2nd.