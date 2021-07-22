George Lucas Made A Star Wars Show That Disney Won’t Let You See

Back before George Lucas sold Star Wars to Disney, he was still working on several galaxy far, far away projects with its parent company. After the Mouse House took over, though, all of those conceptual productions were canned indefinitely.

Yet, there was one series, in particular, that many diehard enthusiasts would’ve wanted to see. Star Wars Detours was a fully produced animated show with the help of Robot Chickens’ Seth Green, a parody involving Darth Vader and many other characters from both the original and prequel trilogies.

Over the years, many people have wondered whether Disney will eventually decide to release the series. Now, the question has increasingly become a hot topic of speculation due to the successful debut of several Star Wars shows in the past few years, including The Mandalorian and Star Wars Rebels, not to mention a few others like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi which are currently in production.

Executive producer Seth Green recently gave an update on the series through a chat with Entertainment Weekly, explaining:

“The most recent conversations I’ve had with anybody who would be in a position to say so say that it’s not soon…there are 39 episodes that were finished for broadcast. But we finished them almost 10 years ago, and so there would have to be a bit of reconfiguring of the existing stuff to make it something that Disney+ would release as a Lucasfilm offering. And the way it’s been explained to me is that there hasn’t been enough interest high enough up to go through what it would take to put it out, and that there isn’t an interest in releasing this content on Disney+ from Lucasfilm.”

This decision actually makes sense from a certain point of view. When the House of Mouse bought the IP for a whopping $4.1 billion, the creatives changed the franchise’s course by focusing on a new sequel trilogy that heavily mimicked the originals. Some of these efforts have been in vain, of course, as the company has also received its fair share of backlash over undermining the prequel trilogy and Lucas’s peculiar vision.

In that regard, it seems clear to us the new Lucasfilm doesn’t care for the creator’s input. But the fact that there’s a complete Star Wars series out there ready for release, though the company is unwilling, is a bit difficult to grasp.