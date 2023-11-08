‘Get my name out of your mouth’: Kylee Russell gets personal with Olivia Lewis following ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ drama

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ may have wrapped, but things get personal between two women who were on the show.

It’s no surprise that’s there’s drama on Bachelor in Paradise — which always makes me question why it’s called Paradise — but this time the drama is also playing out on social media, thanks to some contestants, or beach-goers, or whatever they’re called, pointing a digital finger — or giving a digital finger — to each other.

Multiple plot lines this season have intersected to create a Bachelorette in Pandemonium scenario. The reality show, known for its unrealistic dating premise, has beached a ton of chicks like they always do. Kylee Russell is one of them. She went there for one reason, as she revealed to viewers during her intro, and that was to date Aven.

However, Aven wasn’t there, so she aimed for Will who was seeing Olivia. You got all that?

Problem is, Olivia and Kylee were allegedly friends, and Kylee knew that Olivia was there in hopes of seeing Will. Even so, Kylee crushed Olivia’s dreams and stole Will’s gullible heart. Will ditched Olivia, gave Kylee his rose so that she can stay on the beach, then got ditched by Kylee when — you guessed it — Aven showed up.

Will shows interest in me and kisses me Kylee messes it up once she catches wind.



John Henry shows interest in me and we are together Kylee encourages Kat to mess it up.



Anyone else sensing a pattern?? #bachelorinparadise — Liv Lew (@itslivlew) November 3, 2023

Olivia temped Aven a bit but ultimately starting connecting with John Henry. That’s when things get strange because Kat Izzo, self destructing for everyone to see, suddenly needed to change her pursuits and decided to target John Henry while admitting she didn’t care that he was seeing Olivia. Kylee encouraged Kat to go for it. What a great friend that Kylee must be.

So, Olivia took to social media and called out Kylee. Then, Kylee responded.

I owe you nothing, I'm loyal to my actual friends. Have a great night 🙂 — Kylee Russell (@kyleeermarie) November 3, 2023

Kylee, who suddenly suggests that Olivia is not her actual friend, tells Olivia she owes her nothing, though I don’t think Olivia mentioned that Kylee owed her anything anyway. Kylee then kindly wished Olivia a great night.



Apparently, Kylee still has Olivia’s phone number and uses it, though.

Is that why you just called me twice? To tell me that? Or was it gonna be the fake pageant voice where you pretend that’s not what really went down….? — Liv Lew (@itslivlew) November 3, 2023

But Kylee, inspired by Will Smith, claims she only tried to used it in order to insult Olivia by telling her “Get my name out of your mouth.”

I wasn't calling to explain myself…. I was calling to tell you to get my name out of your mouth. Instead you're trolling Twitter and refuse to answer my phone calls. — Kylee Russell (@kyleeermarie) November 3, 2023

Friendships lasts forever!

Now, as Thursday night’s episode rapidly approaches, Olivia Lewis and Kat Izzo are about to have a confrontation — hopefully not inspired by Will Smith — over John Henry. Audiences everywhere impatiently await the outcome of who will end up with who, especially since Kat has done herself no favors at all on heartbreak beach.

One thing we can be certain of, since the show is taped, is that Olivia and Kylee didn’t mend things during the show.

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for a sandstorm.