Who is John Henry Spurlock? Everything you need to know about the hot new bombshell hitting ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

With a face like that, this hunk is sure to steal some hearts upon his arrival.

Ladies and gentlemen, Bachelor In Paradise is about to get a brand new bombshell…

On the fourth episode of Bachelor In Paradise, which is set to air on Oct. 19, John Henry Spurlock will hit the beach, and he is certain to make a splash (no pun intended).

John Henry made his Bachelor Nation debut on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, however, he was eliminated during week two after failing to form a connection with the leading lady. Because of this, viewers were unable to get to know the underwater welder during his time on the show (besides the fact that his limo entrance consisted of him wearing a scuba diving helmet), leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with soooo many questions.

Want to learn more about John Henry Spurlock before he joins some of his fellow cast members (such as Aaron Bryant, Aaron Schwartzman, Brayden Bowers, Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, and more) in Bachelor In Paradise season 9? Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know.

As far as the basics go, John Henry was born in 1992, making him 31 years of age in 2023 (as well as a Taurus). He was born and raised in Wilmington, North Carolina, however, now he resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia, working a job. As mentioned previously, John Henry is an underwater welder, deep sea diving on an almost daily basis — how wild is that?

Aside from perfecting his craft, John Henry enjoys working out (have you seen those abs?), listening to rap music, drinking pumpkin-spiced lattes, and more.

In addition to this, to the surprise of Bachelor Nation-lovers across the globe, he does not enjoy watching movies, having seen only 20 in his whole entire life — we thought watching movies was a pastime that everyone enjoyed!

Don’t take it from us though: his official biography for The Bachelorette season 20 sums up exactly who John Henry Spurlock is in a nutshell.

“John Henry is ready for a love deeper than the ocean. While he’s extremely passionate about his work as an underwater welder, John Henry has yet to find the spark of everlasting love. John Henry is looking for a woman who is trustworthy, adventurous, and has a good sense of humor. His dream is to take his future wife diving, so hopefully Charity is ready for some aquatic exploration. When he’s not working, John Henry loves hitting the gym and jamming out to A$AP Rocky. While John Henry says he can be a bit shy at first, once he opens up, he’s all in. We can’t wait to see if he and Charity hit it off!”

While he and Charity did not have the spark that he had hoped for, word on the street is that John Henry leaves the beach engaged to another Bachelor Nation beauty. We will just have to wait and see who steals the heart of this hunk…

To watch John Henry Spurlock’s journey unfold, tune into new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day — things are starting to heat up!