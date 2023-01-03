Giancarlo Esposito celebrates his new heist series becoming Netflix’s biggest show

Giancarlo Esposito already has the honor of being one of the internet’s top names for MCU fanc-asting, and with the recent explosion of popularity for his brand new, experimental Netflix heist series Kaleidoscope, it looks like he’s going to be on the forefront of the internet’s mind even more.

Kaleidoscope stars Esposito as Leo Pap, a top-bar thief who rounds up his crew to pull off a $7 billion job, but the obstacles offered up by their target pale in comparison to the imminent betrayal that could threaten their success and freedom.

The series is an especially unique one, as the show is intended so that each episode can be watched in any order, with the exception of “White,” which is always supposed to be the final episode. To highlight this distinction, Netflix queues each episode randomly, with the exception of “White,” meaning that each person who views the entirety of Kaleidoscope will have watched just one of over 5,096 unique viewing experiences.

Say what you will about gimmick, but it got everyone interested enough to rocket the ambitious effort to the top of Netflix’s charts, and Esposito couldn’t be happier about it.

This is incredible! #KALEIDOSCOPE is #1 in the country!



Thank you to everyone who has watched it. This is a special project that I had the best time being a part of and your support truly means the world. pic.twitter.com/jVrlSB4g2H — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) January 2, 2023

Twitter responded in turn, unanimously praising Esposito whilst offering a more balanced opinion of the show itself.

You act great .. and you did great .. but this show .. lower than you ..

Supporting you wherever you have shown — Faris (@Faris_Al_Gh) January 2, 2023

Well done Giancarlo! A truly thrilling series and the trailer had me hooked, I'm almost to the end of the series and it's brilliant. I will be watching it again in chronological order! — LostJourneyUnderClouds (@under_journey) January 3, 2023

Kaleidoscope looks to be worth checking out for the experimental aspect alone, but critics have warned that its mix-and-match watch order is about all it has going for it. Sure, it may be conquering Netflix’s charts, but at what cost?

If you want to form an opinion of your own, Kaleidoscope is available to stream on Netflix.