Gina Carano Reacts To The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale

The fandom has yet to get over the explosive season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, though given the overwhelmingly positive reaction, the cast and crew have already begun celebrating what a huge achievement it was.

After all, it’s a stupendous feat, in and of itself, to produce a Star Wars story that doesn’t end up polarizing the community. Jon Favreau’s live-action series admittedly dodged that bullet when it premiered for the first time late last year, but who knew that Lucasfilm would be able to build on that momentum and produce a second season so ambitious as to make the show’s first outing pale in comparison? That’s precisely what happened with the most recent run, though, where every episode essentially served as a gateway to awesome fan service moments.

In fact, in the finale, “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” the show even outdid itself by bringing back the legendary Luke Skywalker himself. Indeed, fans are still recovering from all the epicness that ensued when the Last Jedi showed up on our screens and sliced through the Imperial Dark Troopers to rescue Mando and his gang after they were trapped on the bridge of Moff Gideon’s light cruiser. And among those who greatly enjoyed the episode was Cara Dune actress Gina Carano, as she reacted to it by congratulating director Peyton Reed.

Sweet congrats to the director of @themandalorian season finale @MrPeytonReed He directed two episodes this season and never stopped smiling ear to ear. 😂 Endless fun energy. Bravo Peyton! pic.twitter.com/D9KkHqEANv — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) December 18, 2020

Of course, the former MMA fighter recently came under a lot of fire for her anti-vaccination tweets and claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. This compelled many fans to call for Disney to drop her from The Mandalorian. We’ve yet to hear anything from the Mouse House about Carano’s controversial statements as of yet, but it appears that despite the media scrutiny, she’s still on board for future seasons. At least, for the time being.

