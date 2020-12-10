The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Calls For Open Discussion Amid Social Media Backlash

Gina Carano has called for “communication over cancellation” amid the increasing backlash against her on social media. The Mandalorian star has come under fire many times over the past few months for airing a range of controversial opinions and viewpoints, including supporting President Trump’s claims of voter fraud and being suspicious of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Carano has refused to back down or apologize in the face of controversy, but in a recent tweet, she did try a slightly different tack, and asked Twitter users to vote in a poll asking whether they’ll take the vaccine or not. She then made a point of calling for fair-minded conversation over exaggerated reaction. “Communication over cancellation. Let’s get educated together,” she said.

You can see her tweet down below:

Are you going to take the COVID vaccine?

(Please share articles and thoughts below, maybe have open discussions without name calling) Communication over cancellation. Let’s get educated together. 🙏 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) December 9, 2020

As you’d imagine, there are a few heated exchanges going on in the replies, but overall, Carano’s request has worked and most people are sharing their opinions, whether pro-vaccine, against or ambivalent, while respecting those who think differently. Whatever you feel about the actress’ stance on this matter, it’s nice to see folks behaving well online for once.

Of course, another famous name who’s been vocally anti-vaccine is Black Panther star Letitia Wright, who shared a highly controversial video on social media and incurred a huge amount of backlash in response, including from MCU co-star Don Cheadle. Wright subsequently deleted her social media presence, but Carano appears to be willing to weather the storm and keep fighting for her case. It probably helps that she has the backing of her own co-stars, too, like Pedro Pascal.

Gina Carano is expected to show up again in the last two episodes of The Mandalorian‘s current season, which are streaming over the next couple of Fridays on Disney Plus.