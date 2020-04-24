Godspeed And Pied Piper Return In New Flash Season 6 Synopsis

The CW has now released the synopsis for “Pay the Piper,” the eighteenth and – it turns out – penultimate episode of The Flash season 6. Though there were to have been a bunch of episodes after it originally, it isn’t actually a bad second-to-last installment for the season as it sees the return of two key rogues from the Scarlet Speedster’s gallery – Godspeed and, as you can guess from the title, Pied Piper.

The synopsis teases that Barry Allen will turn to old ally Hartley Rathaway for help when evil speedster August Heart returns to Central City, only to have to overcome a tragic change brought about by “Crisis on Infinite Earths” – the pair no longer had their reconciliation in this timeline and are still mortal enemies.

“GODSPEED AND PIED PIPER RETURN – When Godspeed returns, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Hartley Rathaway (guest star Andy Mientus) for help. However, things get tense quickly after Barry realizes one of the changes from Crisis is that The Flash and Pied Piper are now enemies. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) tries to escape the Mirrorverse.

Though the above description makes it sound like Barry just discovers this, the truth about the Post-Crisis Pied Piper actually came out in 6×13 “Grodd Friended Me,” when Mientus put in a cameo appearance as the villain, who now has sonic-based meta powers. It was left unclear what event had transpired in the past that had turned him bad again, but clearly we’ll learn the truth in this episode.

As for Godspeed, there’s been a mystery hanging over the fan favorite foe all year, as the futuristic speedster seemed to appear in the present in the season 6 premiere, but his crimes turned out to be carried out by imposters. Team Flash never found out the grander scheme behind this, but they may be about to.

Don’t miss The Flash season 6 as it continues Tuesdays on The CW. Next week is 6×17 “Liberation,” which will see Barry trying to get Iris out of the mirrorverse – though the above synopsis tells us he’ll be unsuccessful.