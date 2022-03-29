‘Gotham Knights’ has cast another fan-favorite Bat-family member

The CW”s Gotham Knights has added another fan-favorite Bat-family member to its ensemble of teen heroes. Even though the fates of most of its roster of Arrowverse shows have yet to be determined, the network is moving forward with its latest DC TV series. Gotham Knights — completely unrelated to the upcoming video game of the same name — is gearing up to shoot its pilot and has just brought on board a new star in an exciting role.

As per Deadline, Anna Lore (All American) has signed up to feature on Gotham Knights as Stephanie Brown. Debuting in the comics in 1992, Stephanie is one of Batman’s many loyal sidekicks. Traditionally operating under the alter ego Spoiler, Brown has also taken on the mantles of both Robin and Batgirl, making her the only hero in comics history to serve as both. The character was previously played by Morgan Kohan in an episode of Batwoman.

Image via DC Comics

Lore’s Stephanie is described as possessing a “sarcasm matched only be her intellect.” As the daughter of supervillain Cluemaster, she has been “raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles”, which has allowed her to hone her skills to become a “formidable coder.” However, her greatest talent might be “hiding a less-than-perfect home life.”

Deadline notes that Lore has replaced an unknown actress who was initially cast in the part before producers decided to go in a different direction. Lore, who already has history in the DC universe thanks to her two-episode stint on Doom Patrol, would serve as a series regular if Gotham Knights is picked up for a full season. She joins a packed ensemble cast including Fallon Smythe as Bluebird, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

From Batwoman veterans Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights — set in its own continuity separate from the Arrowverse — follows a variety of next-gen vigilantes as they step up to protect their city in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s death.