Grant Gustin Mourns The Tragic Death Of His Flash Co-Star

The coronavirus has already had a brutal effect on the entertainment industry, forcing cancellations, delays and production shutdowns around the world. Among the many networks/studios impacted is The CW, who’ve had to delay the season finales of The Flash, Supernatural, and Legacies due to not being able to finish production on them. And though that’s surely frustrated many viewers, the news makes sense given what’s going on in the world right now and how no one knows when things will return to normal.

But CW fans were dealt another devastating blow this week as well, when we learned that Logan Williams had passed away at the age of 16. The actor had appeared on multiple episodes of the aforementioned Arrowverse series, playing a younger version of Barry Allen. He also turned up in an episode of Supernatural and had several other credits to his name, as well.

Though the cause of death hasn’t been determined just yet, the news has hit people pretty hard – and understandably so – and The Flash star Grant Gustin took to Instagram yesterday to pay tribute to his co-star, sharing the following:

Well said, Grant. And of course, The Flash actor isn’t the only one paying tribute to Williams and mourning his death, with tons of people taking to Twitter and Instagram this week to share their own messages and pay respect to the promising young star who left us far too soon.

As for The Flash itself, like we said above, it’s currently being impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and it’s still unclear how the rest of the season will play out. But as soon as we learn more about what The CW plans to do, we’ll be sure to let you know, so stay tuned.