Grogu meme roundup but really it’s just Mando memes for ‘The Mandalorian’ eve
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We are finally less than 24 hours away from yet another roller-coaster season of The Mandalorian, aka the best Star Wars series to feature a Mandalorian — or at least the best series with a Mandalorian that also has a 50-year-old baby for a sidekick. And while the new episodes may run short on time we’re sure they are going to be packed with incredible (and meme-able) moments.
Early reports by none other than series lead Pedro Pascal are promising an “epic” season featuring more Mandalorians than ever before, but we’re going to help kick off everybody’s countdown with memes featuring the most important Mando in the show, Pascal’s titular character Din Djarin. And of course Baby…err, Grogu!
Don’t forget to leave out snacks tonight. Grogu will probably happily accept eggs as well.
Your timeline is probably filled with memes from the other Pedro Pascal show but that doesn’t mean they can’t be cleverly altered to reflect the real reason for the season.
Now that Grogu has forsaken the Jedi Ways for THE way here’s hoping we’ll get to see him armor up in Djarin’s Beskar chainmail playset gift.
It seems like we already have a major reveal for this season (is “Djarin” Mandalese for “cakebites?”).
Who wouldn’t stay up all night for more of this?
Just remember why we’re watching this season everyone. MORE MEMES. So get ready for some serious screencapping. The Mandalorian will begin streaming on Disney Plus at 8:00 AM GMT.