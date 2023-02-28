Grogu meme roundup but really it’s just Mando memes for ‘The Mandalorian’ eve

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We are finally less than 24 hours away from yet another roller-coaster season of The Mandalorian, aka the best Star Wars series to feature a Mandalorian — or at least the best series with a Mandalorian that also has a 50-year-old baby for a sidekick. And while the new episodes may run short on time we’re sure they are going to be packed with incredible (and meme-able) moments.

Early reports by none other than series lead Pedro Pascal are promising an “epic” season featuring more Mandalorians than ever before, but we’re going to help kick off everybody’s countdown with memes featuring the most important Mando in the show, Pascal’s titular character Din Djarin. And of course Baby…err, Grogu!

happy Mandalorian eve don’t forget to leave out soup and cookies for shiny and tiny pic.twitter.com/UJPHdm4lGp — Brit w the vegan sliders 🍓🍄 (@mothmandalorian) February 28, 2023

Don’t forget to leave out snacks tonight. Grogu will probably happily accept eggs as well.

When your twitter feed is saturated with a new meme format but all you can think about is the new season of The Mandalorian. pic.twitter.com/OGpIwtMCdz — Sam Worms (@SamWorms) February 24, 2023

Your timeline is probably filled with memes from the other Pedro Pascal show but that doesn’t mean they can’t be cleverly altered to reflect the real reason for the season.

Grogu arriving on Mandalore: pic.twitter.com/hX6Suy62DN — Ly 💫 MANDO EVE (@spoiler4you) February 27, 2023

Now that Grogu has forsaken the Jedi Ways for THE way here’s hoping we’ll get to see him armor up in Djarin’s Beskar chainmail playset gift.

VERY happy that Grogu has taken Mando's last name. pic.twitter.com/4OpF1kdS8F — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 22, 2023

It seems like we already have a major reveal for this season (is “Djarin” Mandalese for “cakebites?”).

ear smushes pic.twitter.com/TdNGmd0xnz — 💚 I'm kind of obsessed with Grogu 💚 (@love_grogu) February 19, 2023

Who wouldn’t stay up all night for more of this?

I absolutely live for Grogu memes. — Emz🎮🎧 (@EmmaPocock) February 23, 2023

Just remember why we’re watching this season everyone. MORE MEMES. So get ready for some serious screencapping. The Mandalorian will begin streaming on Disney Plus at 8:00 AM GMT.