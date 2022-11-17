‘Hannibal’ creator accepts responsibility for Fannibal daddy issues

Hannibal hasn’t been on air since 2015, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t made a dent in some fans’ lives. As it would appear, fans of the horror series from 2013 up until 2015 were left in some daddy issues wreckage after the one and only Mads Mikkelsen was cast as everyone’s favorite cannibal (metaphorical) daddy-o.

The Fannibal daddy issues were brought up by a fan on Twitter, who called out Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller, for picking Mikkelsen to play the mysterious psychotherapist, with a human butchering gig on the side. Apparently, Fuller was entirely aware of the repercussions of his actions, taking full responsibility for picking the Danish actor for what turned out to be, the most attractive possible rendition of a cannibal.

YES, I AM AWARE https://t.co/S2mdnGI6IN — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) November 16, 2022

Throughout the three Hannibal seasons, Mikkelsen portrayed the violent, albeit lovable, Hannibal in the series, alongside Hugh Dancy who played Will, FBI’s special investigator-turned-bad. The duo, in the series, metaphorically adopts Abigail Hobbs, a teenage girl whose father is killed by Will. The event starts the cannibal and the agent’s complicated journey while trying to protect Hobbs, and resolve all of the cases and issues in between.

The show, in spite of being considered by critics as one of the best series of the horror genre, and with a particularly large cult following, did not get renewed for a fourth season. Since then, Fuller has kept high hopes that his beloved series will finally get picked up by any network, tirelessly sharing petitions, hopeful for the return of Hannibal to our screens.

The bad news is that Hannibal still doesn’t seem to have received any offers for a reboot. The good news is, fans are still so passionate about the show, that the Fannibal daddy issues have remained consistent since 2013.