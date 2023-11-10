Has Marvel confirmed ‘Loki’ season 3?

If we thought that Loki season 1 was good, we clearly weren’t ready for its second outing. And as they say, there’s never two without three… or is there?

In all honesty, given how the season 2 finale seemingly closed the door on the God of Stories’ character arc, it’s difficult to imagine where a third installment could go next. The final episode of season 2 delivered what can be considered one of the biggest events in the entire MCU thus far — we may not have seen its full repercussions yet, but they’re coming — so how does one even follow up on something like it? Of course, we’re all that the Marvel franchise doesn’t end here; there are plenty of films and TV shows on the way, but I’d say Loki has gone as far as it possibly could’ve.

Given this, is there room for more? Well, regardless of whether or not there is, if Marvel and Disney Plus will it, I’m sure that something can be cooked up. We’ve seen TV shows go on for longer than they should’ve, so a third season is not completely out of the equation. Will we get it, though? That’s a whole other conversation.

What has Marvel Studios said about the chances of Loki season 3?

Photo via Marvel Studios

Will there be a third season of Loki? This is a tough question to answer, as there hasn’t been an official confirmation or denial of season 3 so far. In such uncertain times, it’s worth considering what the writers and executive producers of Loki have to say on the matter, but unfortunately, even they don’t seem to have a solid idea of whether or not there’s more on the way.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, writer Eric Martin confessed that Loki seasons 1 and 2 were envisioned as two halves of a book, with the latest installment wrapping up the story of its protagonist and the TVA. He further claimed to simply have wanted to tell a complete story with these seasons, so it seems highly unlikely that this particular book will be picked back up. Despite sharing this sentiment, however, executive producer Kevin Wright leaves the door open for more stories. To ComicBook, he said that “there’s a lot more books on the shelf,” and admitted that the creative team is constantly thinking about how to tell more stories about the TVA and Loki.

Naturally, this may simply mean that the God of Mischief will make an MCU return in some capacity, even if not in the potential third season of his self-titled series. For now, everything is up in the air, so all we can do is speculate.