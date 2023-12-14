Has Rachel Recchia been dating again after ‘Bachelor In Paradise?’

Rachel Recchia‘s journey on Bachelor In Paradise season 9 came to a close on November 30, however, she has been back in the United States since this past June, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with just one burning question: what has she been up to?

Just one episode shy of the finale, Rachel made the decision to self-eliminate from Bachelor In Paradise season 9, leaving the beach just as single as when she arrived. While things seemed to be smooth sailing between her and Jordan Vandergriff (her ex-boyfriend who she went on a one-on-one date with just a few days prior to the rose ceremony), even telling Jordan that there was no one else she would rather give her rose to, things quickly took a turn as soon as Mercedes Northup became a single woman. To Rachel’s surprise, some flirtatiousness occurred between Jordan and Mercedes, causing the pair to couple up with one another at the rose ceremony.

As a result, Rachel was left with little to no options, running out of the rose ceremony and into the arms of Jesse Palmer, tearfully admitting to the host that she wanted to leave the beach once and for all.

“I think I might need to go. When I came down those steps, I told myself if there was a point where I knew I needed to go, I would go… It’s going to be so hard but I think I know that this is that moment.”

Given that fans of The Bachelor franchise have watched Rachel try to find her perfect match on three separate occasions, viewers were devastated that the flight instructor found herself unlucky in love on Bachelor In Paradise season 9. Nonetheless, with rumors circulating that she could be the lead of The Bachelorette for a second time, as well as rumors circulating that she could be pursuing a relationship with fellow Bachelor In Paradise contestant Blake Moynes, what has Rachel been up to, and what does the future hold for her?

On the red carpet at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, California, the former The Bachelorette lead spilled all of the tea in an exclusive interview with Celeb Secrets, revealing whether or not she has been back on the dating scene after Bachelor In Paradise has come to a close.

To kick off the conversation, Rachel admitted that at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, California last year, she promised not to embark on another journey within Bachelor Nation. Given that she was a contestant on Bachelor In Paradise season 9, it is clear that these plans went awry!

Nonetheless, the Chicago native admitted that she had “the best experience” on the beloved competition series, diving into the details.

“It’s crazy, because that last time I was here I was like, ‘I’m just going to date normally again’ and I end up on the beach, which I said I would never do. I really went down with no expectations at all, and I feel like I just learned so much. I didn’t walk away with someone, but I had the best experience… I feel like I had to really, really put in the work in myself to go down there again and I was able to let loose and kind of be more fun in myself, and so it was really fun to experience it and watch it back.”

Having left the shores of Sayulita, Mexico #SingleAF for the third time, fans of The Bachelor franchise have been wondering whether or not she has been back on the dating scene since self-eliminating this past June. Fortunately, Rachel admitted that she is single and ready to mingle!

“I really feel like I have been focusing on myself. [Bachelor In] Paradise ended a little bit ago, but I’m finally out on the scene now. I’m finally single, so you know, who knows what’s to come!”

Sharing that she is “finally out on the scene now,” Rachel also admitted to Celeb Secrets that her journey within Bachelor Nation has officially come to a close, so it looks like we can count out the theory that Rachel could be the lead of The Bachelorette for a second time.

Nonetheless, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with the Bachelor Nation beauty on Instagram until further notice to see if a mystery man enters her life anytime soon. Only time will tell…