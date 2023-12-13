Are Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ an item? An Instagram Q&A puts the rumors to rest

With Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes self-eliminating from Bachelor In Paradise season 9 (respectively) on November 30, fans of the franchise have been advocating for these Bachelor Nation bombshells to try their luck at love with one another, despite pursuing relationships with other individuals — such as Jess Girod, Jordan Vandergriff, Tanner Courtad, Brayden Bowers, and more — during their time on the beloved competition series.

Despite trying her luck at love with nearly every boy on the beach, things appeared to be a cake walk between Rachel and Jordan Vandergriff — her ex-boyfriend who she went on a one-on-one date with just a few days prior to the rose ceremony — telling Jordan that there was no one else she would rather give her rose to. Unfortunately, things quickly took a turn as soon as Mercedes Northup became a single woman, with Jordan deciding to shoot his shot, ultimately causing the Iowa native to give him her rose as soon as the rose ceremony rolled around.

Because of this, Rachel was stunned, running out of the rose ceremony and into the arms of Jesse Palmer, sharing with the host that she wanted to leave the show once and for all. “I think I might need to go. When I came down those steps, I told myself if there was a point where I knew I needed to go, I would go… It’s going to be so hard but I think I know that this is that moment,” she tearfully spilled.

As for Blake, he pursued a relationship with Jess Girod during his time on Bachelor In Paradise season 9 — even though she is 24 years old and he is 33 years old — however, after determining that his relationship with Jess was nowhere near where it should have been with the highly-anticipated finale approaching, the pair went their separate ways. “I feel like I’ve had a taste of what love is here, and I feel like we’re not getting there at all… As much as we want this to work, it’s not going to,” Blake told Jess, resulting in the Canada native’s self-elimination from the show.

Now, both being single, Rachel and Blake have had some suspicious social media activity that has caused fans of the franchise to speculate as to whether or not they are an item. Needless to say, our fingers are crossed!

Fortunately, the Chicago native set the record straight during a Q&A via Instagram. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

While viewers did not see a connection blossom between Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes during Bachelor In Paradise season 9, the pair has been spending some time with one another post-filming, recently taking a trip together to Crystal River, Florida, where they worked with the Conserve Turtles organization.

In a collaborative post via Instagram on November 14, Rachel and Blake shared a reel that showcased their adventure, with the caption “Tagging sea turtles with @myfahlo for their animal tracking bracelets. What a journey it was trying to find and get to know the critically endangered Kemp’s Ridley 🐢 (we got to meet the Green Turtle & Loggerhead too!) No lab coats — just good vibes, hard work & turtle tales with our friends at @conserveturtles. Join in on the important work and fun — get your own sea turtle bracelet and track your own turtle just like the Kemps Ridley here!”

Naturally, fans of The Bachelor franchise took to the comment section to ship Rachel and Blake with one another.

“Team @blakemoynes & @pilot.rachel“ “I have been kind of hoping for Rachel & Blake 😭😭” “Me secretly hoping Blake & Rachel end up together 🤭” “Can you and Blake just date already and get married 😍” “So whats the scoop with you and Rachel?? We all need to know. You would make a great couple!”

Because of this, Rachel received dozens and dozens of questions regarding her relationship with Blake in a recent Q&A via Instagram, where she put the rumors to rest, sharing a photo of the two of them with the caption “He’s still sick of dealing with me” as a response.

Neither confirming nor denying their connection, will a relationship between Rachel and Blake blossom someday? It is safe to say we will be keeping up with both Bachelor Nation bombshells on Instagram until further notice to find out for ourselves…