Has ‘The Simpsons’ won an Emmy?

As we are nearing the 30 years’ completion of the century, the tradition of paying tribute to the previous decades has always remained intact. The 1990s evokes a similar nostalgia given its celebrated artists and defining pop culture in the form of cult-hit sitcoms like Friends, iconic bands like ‘Spice Girls’ and ‘Backstreet Boys’ as well as heart-wrenching rom-coms (to name a few) that served as a blueprint for countless other movies of the genres in the following decade.

Amidst this glory, there’s one show which has acquired monumental recognition and unprecedented popularity. This is none other than the animated sitcom The Simpsons. In an era when animated shows barely ousted the major commercial television series and movies in terms of success, recognition, or popularity, The Simpsons was a phenomenon that triggered a discussion and uproar in every aspect of life.

The series, which depicted a dysfunctional family with no serious consequences meted out to ‘those who misbehave,’ found itself on the receiving end of trenchant criticisms and bitter controversies. Certain episodes were regarded as too violent, leading to their ban in many countries. Not to mention, the very gist of the series earned the President and the First Lady’s disapproval.

But besides the fame and controversies, it certainly had a strong impact on popular culture throughout its run and became an instant favorite among the audience as the years passed by.

This has led many to wonder if the show ever managed to bag prestigious awards like Primetime Emmy Awards along the way. Let’s shed some light on it.

How many Emmys has ‘The Simpsons’ won?

The answer is yes. The Fox animated sitcom has won 34 Primetime Emmy Awards in four categories and its first win was in the category for Outstanding Animated Series in 1990, a year after the show premiered in 1989. Here’s the list of the Emmy Awards that the show has managed to collect over the years.

Outstanding Animated Series on the basis of episodes

1990­ — “Life on the Fast Lane”

1991 — “Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment”

1995 — “Lisa’s Wedding”

1997 — “Homer’s Phobia”

1998 — “Trash of the Titans”

2000 — “Behind the Laughter”

2001 — “HOMR”

2003 — “Three Gays of the Condo”

2006 — “The Seemingly Never-Ending Story”

2008 — “The Eternal Moonshine of the Simpson Mind”

2019 — “Mad About the Toy”

Voice-Over Performance

1992 — Nancy Cartwright (Bart Simpson)

Dan Castellaneta (Homer Simpson)

Julie Cavner (Marge Simpson)

Jackie Mason (Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky)

Yeardley Smith (Lisa Simpson)

Marcia Wallace (Edna Krabappel)

1993 — Dan Castellaneta (Homer Simpson)

1998 — Hank Azaria (Apu)

2001 — Hank Azaria (Comic Book Guy, Apu, Carl Carlson, Lou, Chief Wiggum and Moe Szyslak)

2003 — Hank Azaria (Moe Szyslak, Carl Carlson, Chief Wiggum, Apu, Johnny Tightlips, Bumblebee Man and Cletus)

2004 — Dan Castellaneta (Krusty the Clown, Homer Simpson, Abraham Simpson, Groundskeeper Willie, Slideshow Mel, Barney and Itchy)

2006 — Kalsey Grammer (Slideshow Bob)

2009 — Dan Castellaneta (Homer Simpson)

2010 — Anne Hathaway (Princess Penelope)

2014 — Harry Shearer (Kent Brockman, Mr. Burns, Smithers and Younger Burns)

Hank Azaria (Moe, Padicab Driver)

Music and Lyrics

1997 — ‘We Put the Spring in Springfield’

1998 — “You’re Checkin’ In’

Animation

2018 — Charles Ragins (for “Postcards from the Wedge”)

2013 — Paul Wee (for “Treehouse of Horror XXIII”)

2014 — Dima Malanitchev and Charles Ragins (for “Treehouse of Horror XXIII”)

2018 — Caroline Cruikshank (for “Springfield Splendor)

2021 — Nik Ranieri (for “Wad Goals”)

The show has overall won around 78 awards, including more than 100 nominations.