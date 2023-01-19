Has ‘Willow’ season 2 been confirmed? Here’s what’s been said so far

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for season 1 of Willow.

Last week we got to see an exciting conclusion to the Disney Plus series Willow. The series continues on from the 1988 film of the same name and follows the journey of a group of heroes on a quest to save the world from the Gales. Now that it’s over fans are wondering if there will be a second season, although there’s nothing set in stone, the show’s creator and writer has given some insight into the possible future of Willow.

The finale for the first season ended with a cliffhanger, usually a good sign that the showrunners intend to keep going with the story. Episode 8 ends with the book being shut and placed on a bookshelf next to 2 more volumes, suggesting that the show will go on for another two seasons. Of course, that doesn’t mean we will get to see them as whether Willow continues is entirely dependent on ratings and viewership numbers, which seems to be the standard practice for streaming platforms nowadays.

In an interview with radiotimes.com, series creator, Jonathan Kasdan seemed positive about Disney renewing the show for another season. It’s clear that the team behind Willow are rearing to go with more content, but right now they’re waiting on confirmation from the powers that be at Disney headquarters.

“You never know where you’re going to be and you never know where the world is going to end up in a year or whatever.” Jonathan Kasdan – RadioTimes.com

Streaming is unpredictable right now, just look at Warrior Nun or 1899 on Netflix, both of which did well and yet still found themselves binned by the Netflix overlords. It checks out that Kasdan won’t confirm anything yet as it would be unwise to say there will be more seasons of Willow when it could easily be dropped despite doing well initially.

As for a release date on the potential second season, it’s hard to speculate, obviously filming hasn’t even started yet so it could be a long wait for fans of Willow.

Despite the uncertainty, there seems to be a strong sense of direction for future seasons as the creators have spoken about where they hope to take the series if it does continue. Supposedly, the series will take a darker turn for the characters. Christian Slater’s character, Allagash, may also make a return after his appearance in episode 6.

For now, rest assured that those behind the show wish it to continue, it’s received high viewership numbers and a good score on Rotten Tomatoes so (hopefully without jinxing anything) we can say the future of Willow is looking positive.