The Haunting Of Bly Manor Actor Blasts Golden Globes For Snubbing His Co-Star

The Golden Globe nominations were announced yesterday, and as usual, they’ve generated plenty of debate and more than a little controversy. While the majority of the nominees panned out exactly how you’d expect, there were a few decisions made that raised some eyebrows within the industry, even though nobody takes the ceremony particularly seriously anymore, and back in the pre-COVID-19 era, it was famous for being arguably the booziest and most raucous awards show on the calendar.

Chadwick Boseman may have landed a posthumous Best Actor nod for Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, but the streamer’s acclaimed collaboration with Boseman and Spike Lee on Vietnam drama Da 5 Bloods was shut out entirely in one of the biggest surprises. Meanwhile, despite being widely panned by audiences and critics, Emily in Paris somehow landed a nod for Best Musical or Comedy Series, and The Mandalorian is up for Best Drama in a move that on the surface looks like a cynically engineered plot to draw in more viewers for the upcoming telecast.

Overall, Netflix is very well represented throughout all of the categories, but Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor failed to pick up a single nomination. This didn’t sit well with Flanagan himself or star Rahul Kohli, but it wasn’t for selfish means, with the duo both incredulous that T’Nia Miller was overlooked for her incredible performance as housekeeper Hannah Grose, as you can see below.

Miller’s turn in The Haunting of Bly Manor‘s fifth episode “The Altar of the Dead” in particular is one of the best to grace the small screen in 2020, but clearly the Golden Globes didn’t agree. Instead, the Supporting Actress shortlist is filled out by Ozark‘s Julia Garner, Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy and Ratched‘s Cynthia Nixon alongside The Crown duo of Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter.