‘Hawkeye’ directors respond to questions over Uncle’s identity

The deafening buzz surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home has almost completely drowned out another major Marvel Cinematic Universe development we’re all expecting to unfold just 24 hours from now when the penultimate episode of Hawkeye drops on Disney Plus.

For months, we’ve been hearing rumor and speculation that the fifth installment of the series would feature the grand reintroduction of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, something that became even more clear when we saw flashbacks to the childhood of Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, teasing the identity of the mysterious Uncle.

Marvel releases new 'Hawkeye' images 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So far, nobody connected with Hawkeye has said a word about the scuttlebutt, other than confirming that tomorrow’s episode will definitely break the internet. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, directors Bert and Bertie once again did an expert-level job of dodging inquiries.

When asked about Uncle, both of them claimed they can’t remember who played the part because it’s been such a long time since the scripts were written. If it isn’t D’Onofrio then you can guarantee the internet is going to riot, but Marvel are almost certainly smart enough to give the people exactly what they want. We’ve got just two weeks of Hawkeye to go, and there are plenty of major reveals waiting just over the horizon.