‘Hawkeye’ directors admit next week’s episode is blowing up Twitter

There are only two more episodes of Hawkeye left to go, and the table has been well and truly set for a showstopping conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Disney Plus series, with plenty of major pieces still on the board.

Fans went wild for the fleeting reintroduction of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, and now that she’s back in the mix, things have been set up nicely for a showdown opposite Clint Barton that will presumably end with the two of them finding common ground over their love for Natasha Romanoff.

The real elephant in the room is a certain Kingpin of crime, though, with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk having been touted for Hawkeye‘s penultimate installment for months. That became increasingly likely after the Uncle tease earlier in the show, as well as Kevin Feige’s confirmation that Charlie Cox will be the MCU’s Daredevil.

In an interview with ComicBook, directors Bert and Bertie confirmed recent reports that next Wednesday’s adventure is set to break the internet in half, and we can all guess what that means.

“We love where this show is going, and five is the last one we did, so of course it’s going to blow up Twitter.”

Based on how social media has reacted to the various teases of Kingpin’s arrival, you can only imagine the mania that’s going to sweep across Twitter when he finally shows up, because the Hawkeye team have been getting increasingly less vague about his expected debut with each passing week.