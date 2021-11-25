‘Hawkeye’ fans already getting their hopes up for Kingpin debut

Rhys Thomas recently admitted that he found Marvel Cinematic Universe fan theories to be a terrifying prospect, which is fair enough when you’ve been tasked to direct three of Hawkeye‘s six episodes, and the series has already been the subject of intense speculation as to who could be set for a surprise appearance.

One of the most notable is Vincent D’Onofrio’s returning Kingpin, with the actor himself having leaned into the speculation to drum up buzz on social media, something he’s got a habit of doing. Of course, there are plenty of connections to Wilson Fisk across the show’s first two installments, but we haven’t been promised a thing.

Inevitably, though, fans are already getting hyped at the prospect of the former Daredevil alum making his grand reintroduction into the canonical MCU, even if nobody involved in the production has even come close to officially mentioning his name in conjunction with the show.

Get ready to see this version of Kingpin pic.twitter.com/5mu0KVONnT — RPK (@RPK_NEWS1) November 24, 2021

==== THEORY =====



I think this might be my huge stretch but what if Fisk was the one who is funding Val to form THUNDERBOLTS in MCU using Ross and also sent Val to hire Yelena to murder Clint Barton using her sister's death for her revenge. #Kingpin #Hawkeye #Marvel 💜🏹 pic.twitter.com/yYr4xRuBrE — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) November 16, 2021

oh yeah kingpin is definitely gonna show up sometime in the #HawkeyeSeries pic.twitter.com/TJUm89h6Xw — Comfort for Marvel TV stans (@MarvelTVcomfort) November 24, 2021

You watch Hawkey because it’s Marvel.

I watch it because of Kingpin

We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/exBWomA1ci — 🎄Schmittyyy🎄 (@TheSchmittyyy) November 24, 2021

Hawkeye’s pretty solid so far. Can’t wait to see more of Kate Bishop. Kingpin on the way, bro. pic.twitter.com/vw0mKH6N81 — Mr. Hub (@MisterHubComics) November 24, 2021

#Hawkeye (2021):



Christmas in NY

More Clint Barton

Natasha Romanoff reference

Debut of Kate Bishop

Debut of Echo

Debut of Lucky

Debut of Bishop Fam

Debut of Swordsman

Debut of KingPin in the MCU

Return of Yelena

Return of Laura Barton

Rogers: The Musicalpic.twitter.com/745SRG03Fz — Hawkeye News & Updates (@Hawkeye_Updates) November 21, 2021

New 'Hawkeye' poster teases festive Christmas action 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

How Kingpin be looking when Hawkeye hits him with them dollar store arrows pic.twitter.com/oQf6RBRFKS — 『C H I L D S U P P O R T』 (@eatdabootyBM) November 25, 2021

When you all see Kingpin on #Hawkeye you're gonna cry nerd tears of love.



It's perfect. pic.twitter.com/jEgym69uPO — Nick 'Professor Hulk' Santos (@ProfHulksLab) November 24, 2021

My biggest worry for Hawkeye’s that they’re gonna make Kingpin look fucking stupid, all this talk of CGI and fat suits this that & this, like bro just leave him how he was in daredevil pic.twitter.com/26ibLUDz2d — webhead 🗿 (@webhead_1610) November 24, 2021

Daredevil fans the moment we see Kingpin in the #Hawkeye show pic.twitter.com/jQf07gByLX — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) November 25, 2021

Bro. Hawkeye started with a bang, bro. This show is gonna be so good bro. Kingpin is coming too, bro! 😂 — Nero | NWH Hype 🕷️🕷️🕷️ (@MSpector_JM) November 24, 2021

If Kingpin doesn’t appear by the time Hawkeye wraps up, then you can bet there’s going to be widespread backlash on social media, even though the fanbase will only have itself to blame. Then again, the focus will probably shift onto Echo in the immediate aftermath, another MCU project that’s been heavily touted as D’Onofrio’s next potential destination.