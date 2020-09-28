Hawkeye Show Reportedly Recasting Fan Favorite Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Character

Tatiana Maslany may have recently been cast as She-Hulk, but there are still three Marvel Cinematic Universe shows waiting to find their title heroes and heroines. Although the chatter has been very quiet surrounding Ms. Marvel, a whole host of names have been linked to Moon Knight, and Hailee Steinfeld seems to be the frontrunner to play Kate Bishop in Hawkeye.

So far, Jeremy Renner is the only cast member officially confirmed for the latter, in what’s rumored to be his final outing in the MCU before he passes the mantle onto his protégé on a full-time basis. We still don’t know the identity of the actress set to play the lead in the Disney Plus exclusive, but the latest report claims that a fan favorite Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. character will be involved, although the role is set to be recast.

We’re talking about Adrianne Palicki’s Mockingbird, who was a big hit with fans during her time as part of the ensemble on the second and third seasons of the small screen spinoff, and was even in line to headline her own series, but Marvel’s Most Wanted never made it past the pilot stage. Of course, Bobbi Morse and Clint Barton have a long history with each other in the comic books, but the MCU’s version of Hawkeye has long since been established as a happy family man.

Some fans might not be too pleased at the news that Mockingbird will be recast if she ends up as one of Hawkeye‘s supporting characters, even if she did vanish off the map less than halfway through Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s run, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise, either, given that none of the previous Marvel TV shows are considered official MCU canon anymore.