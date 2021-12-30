‘Hawkeye’ stunt double shares behind the scenes fun on Instagram

Hawkeye fans are absolutely loving some behind the scenes fun being shared by one of the Disney Plus series’ stunt doubles.

Known for its refreshingly street-level stakes, the show sees Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton taking under his wing a young hero, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, as they face off against a crime syndicate known as the Track Suit Mafia. With more practical combat and action scenes, rather than CGI-heavy spectacles, it’s only natural both Renner and Steinfeld would have stunt doubles to perform the more physically-demanding aspects of the role.

As such, Renner’s double is Joseph Ray Roark, while Steinfeld actually has two doubles: Holly Dowell and Renae Moneymaker. Images of the unsung heroes of the Hollywood industry, lifted directly from Roark’s Instagram account, were shared on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit by Reddit user u/Tajul92, where it gained considerable popularity. Take a look at some of the faces who brought the stunts to life in the show for yourself, below.

And if you would like to check out Roark’s original Instagram post, which is packed with tons of other behind the scenes images, you can check that out below.

Roark’s stunt work, which can be viewed on IMBD, includes Zombieland: Double Tap, Thunder Force, and the upcoming Secret Headquarters.

There’s a lot to like about Hawkeye besides the stunts, too. It not only offers an origin for Kate Bishop within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also introduces Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez, aka Echo. A certain large-statured gangster from Marvel also makes a triumphant MCU debut, but we won’t spoil who that is in case you haven’t watched the show yet.

Watch all six episodes of Hawkeye right now on Disney Plus.