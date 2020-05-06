Hayden Christensen Reportedly Returning As Anakin In Obi-Wan Show

Buckle up Star Wars fans, because we finally might get the long-awaited physical Hayden Christensen return we’ve been waiting for.

Christensen portrayed Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, which told the story of how a young boy from Tatooine went on to become the dark and maniacal Darth Vader. Since then, fans haven’t seen Christensen back on the big screen in the Star Wars world. However, that might change in the upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series which is also expected to feature Ewan McGregor as Anakin’s master.

According to LRM Online, Christensen is in talks to return as Anakin for the show, portraying the character for the first time since Revenge of The Sith. If you’ve been keeping up, this shouldn’t be too surprising, as We Got This Covered told you this was happening last year and now, it seems as if our scoop has been confirmed.

Of course, it’s hard to speculate on how involved the actor would be in this scenario given that the Obi-Wan show will take place after the aforementioned film, meaning Anakin would have already transformed into Darth Vader. Unless Christensen plans to spend all of his screen time under a mask, he’d likely only be returning for flashbacks.

Lucasfilm Drops More Than A Dozen BTS Star Wars Pics From The Last Jedi, Rogue One And Solo 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

LRM Online’s report adds that the plan is for Lucasfilm to announce Christensen back into the franchise at Star Wars Celebration this summer – should it end up taking place – along with the news of Rosario Dawson playing Ahsoka Tano for the second season of The Mandalorian.

The Obi-Wan series recently put a stop to production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they’re expected to get back to work fairly soon. The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow is on board for the project, which is expected to consist of six episodes spanning an hour-long each. Hopefully, Christensen will, in fact, be a part of the series when it’s all said and done and should we receive any further updates on his involvement, we’ll be sure to let you know.