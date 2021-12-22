HBO Max adding hit DC show thought to be a Netflix exclusive

Good news, DC fans. The CW’s Supergirl, the Melissa Benoist vehicle which recently wrapped up its sixth and final season, is coming to HBO Max on New Year’s Day. While this will come as a welcome post-Christmas present for Girl of Steel-loving subscribers to the WarnerMedia streaming service, it’s a big surprise as Supergirl was previously believed to be a Netflix exclusive for the next few years.

While all DC properties are ultimately owned by Warner, Supergirl has always had a home on Netflix as part of an old deal made between the two parties. What’s more, as per Deja View, legacy contracts made between WarnerMedia and Netflix stipulated that the latter company would retain the streaming rights to any show for five years after it obtained the final season. Well, clearly that’s not the case for Supergirl anymore, so it appears that another deal has been brokered.

Whatever the specifics of this new deal might be, though, we have no idea as neither HBO Max nor Netflix has publicly discussed any changes to their partnership. It’s possible that some announcement is on the way, however, as some kind of co-streaming deal between the two could mean a great deal of Warner-owned properties that currently have a home on Netflix — like Cartoon Network’s programming, for example — could move over to HBO, too.

Beginning in 2015, Supergirl follows Kara Zor-El (Benoist), the Kryptonian cousin of Superman, as she protects National City from extraterrestrial threats with the aid of Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) and adoptive sister Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) at the DEO, as well as fellow CatCo Media employees James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan).

Find all six seasons of Supergirl on HBO Max from Jan. 1, 2022. It remains to be seen whether the show will disappear from Netflix at the same time.