HBO Max head hints a ‘Harry Potter’ original series could be on the cards

Following the abject failure of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the Wizarding World is in dire need of some new content. Well, Warner Bros. seems to think so, anyway. Honestly, it appears that the Harry Potter fandom is happy to just keep on rewatching the original eight movies over and over, if the negative reactions to studio chief David Zaslav’s promise that he wants to return to Hogwarts are anything to go by.

But you can’t expect WB to leave the doors to Gringotts shut forever when they could mine it for all the goblin gold it’s worth. Sure enough, HBO Max’s head of original content has hinted that a Harry Potter series could be on its way to the streaming service. In an interview with Variety, hyping up what the platform is going to be like post-Discovery merger, exec Sarah Aubrey was asked if there’s anything in the works set in the HP universe. Here’s her brief, but loaded, response:

“We’re very much in the business of creating new content for those fans and thinking what to do next.”

Aubrey’s comments come in the wake of Zaslav’s bizarre insistence that the studio hasn’t made a Harry Potter movie in 15 years, which may tell us that the CEO himself went to Hogwarts, where they of course don’t teach math. The WBD boss also maintained that he’s keen to collaborate with J.K. Rowling again on more projects, this time suggesting he never learned literacy, given that he spectacularly failed to read the room.

Even many of the original cast are against the idea of stretching out the saga, and yet still the studio doesn’t seen to have gotten the message. Maybe someone should send them a Howler.