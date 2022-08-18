HBO Max turns up the heat in new ‘House of the Dragon’ promo

House of the Dragon, the much-buzzed-about prequel to the legendary fantasy drama Game of Thrones, is now a mere three days away from charging onto HBO Max, and the streamer is gearing up for this historic day with a brand new promotional trailer, rife with the dragon-sized scope it calls for.

There’s not a single detail out of step; the hectic frenzy of soldiers and dragons promises us that no punches will be pulled as far as spectacle goes, while the quiet tenacity of the Targaryen royals suggests no shortage of political drama leading up to the Dance of the Dragons.

Created by Ryan J. Condal and George R. R. Martin, the latter of whom penned the 2018 novel Fire & Blood, which the show will be based on, House of the Dragon follows the final days of House Targaryen, a royal family who ruled over the Seven Kingdoms for three centuries. The series is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, giving ample time for the show to explore this historical period of George R. R. Martin’s grim yet enrapturing fantasy world.

Spearheading the cast are Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith, who plays King Viserys, Princess Rhaenyra, and Prince Daemon of the Targaryen house, respectively. Also starring are Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

And now, fans old and new won’t have to hold their breath much longer; House of the Dragon is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max on Aug. 21, with its first season consisting of ten episodes.