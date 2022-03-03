HBO shares ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ blooper reel

HBO series The Righteous Gemstones rounded out its second season earlier this week, but HBO has a parting gift for fans until the show breaks. Today HBO shared a blooper reel to their YouTube channel with behind-the-scenes clips from the filming of season two.

Much as you’d expect with its ridiculous script yet often-serious tone, the video is chockablock with examples of lines missed or forgotten as the cast and crew break out in laughter. The new clip highlights three minutes of such antics.

The Righteous Gemstone’s second season followed on the madness of its first, while introducing a slew of new characters, portrayed by heavy hitters including Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre, and Joe Jonas who, notably, plays himself.

The new additions joined an original cast led by Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, and Adam DeVine.

While the first season of The Righteous Gemstones shared 10 episodes of faith-based laughs with its viewers, season two was shorter, with only nine. Now fans can binge all 19 back-to-back, as both seasons are now streaming on HBO Max.

Fans can relax knowing that the series will return for a third season. There is no official release date, but if it’s anything like the latest season, we shouldn’t expect to see anything until 2024.