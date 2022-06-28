HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ ‘immersive fiery’ Comic-Con experience will reignite your love of GoT

HBO wants us all to come back to Westeros. To the good old days, before the War of Five Kings, before Robert’s Rebellion (and before season eight). The network is bringing its upcoming House Targaryen Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon to San Diego Comic-Con this year, and it’s doing so with, predictably, a lot of fire (but hopefully no blood).

From Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24, HBO Max will host the immersive “House of the Dragon: The Dragon’s Den” experience in San Diego’s MLK Park. Attendees of the famed fantasy and science fiction convention will take a guided tour of the fictional Westeros city of King’s Landing, where they will select a dragon’s egg, attend its hatching and find out if they are worthy to bond with it as a noble of the House Targaryen.

News from King’s Landing. Enter The Dragon's Den, an immersive fiery experience at this year’s @Comic_Con. #HOTDSDCC pic.twitter.com/JsYWv4zxrY — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) June 28, 2022

“From the caverns of Dragonstone to the magnificent Red Keep, guests will be ushered by a designated Dragonkeeper through seven dynamic phases, encountering special interactions and sound sensory elements Powered by Bose, on their journey,” according to Warner media’s press statement. Those who attend the experience will also be treated to their very own photo op upon the Iron Throne itself.

The event is open to all San Diego Comic-Con badge holders. Those who take part in the experience will receive a personal virtual dragon egg in the House of the Dragon: DracARys augmented reality app, which will allow them to “care for and raise” their new dragon. The app will be in the available Apple and Google Play app stores on July 20. Attendees will gain exclusive access to the app’s features prior to its worldwide rollout on July 25.

In addition to the experience, HBO Max will also be hosting a House of the Dragon panel in Hall H in order to introduce the cast. GoT creator George RR Martin will be in attendance alongside co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling, Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Emily Carey as Young Alicent Hightower according to the Warner press statement.

Cast photos for HBO's 'House of the Dragon' 1 of 13

Click to skip Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Click to zoom

The event location is MLK JR Promenade: 326 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101; operating hours are below:

Wednesday, July 20: (Press Preview): 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Thursday, July 21: 11:00am – 6:30pm

Friday, July 22: 11:00am – 6:30pm

Saturday, July 23: 11:00am – 6:30pm

Sunday, July 24: 11:00am – 4:30pm