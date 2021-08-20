HBO’s Unexpected Hit Satire Is Beating Rick & Morty On Streaming

The ever-popular adult cartoon Rick & Morty has been unseated from its reign as HBO’s most popular show, however temporarily.

Uprooting the Dan Harmon satire is one of HBO Max’s newest comedies, The White Lotus. A satire of an unfolding idyll, the dramedy is set at an island resort in Hawaii. Ostensibly a comedy about a group of tourists as they mix with the resort staff at the titular White Lotus, class, tourism, and patriarchy become common targets of the show’s commentary. As tensions boil, drama creeps in, at times approaching a psycho thriller.

The White Lotus has been popular since its release, but the show has recently soared to the top of the charts. FlixPatrol reports that the dramedy was the most popular show on HBO Max worldwide yesterday and this morning, and it follows Rick & Morty in second for the week’s overall ratings.

Premiered July 11, the six-episode anthology was just renewed for a second season set at another White Lotus location. It remains unclear where the series will take fans next.

FlixPatrol launched in April 2019. The site filters publicly available data on streaming services’ trending series and regional popularity, then synthesizes data into an in-house algorithm to rank popular services’ best-performing TVs and movies. Services tracked include Netflix, HBO Max, and Google Play.