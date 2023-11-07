‘He made a $750,000 mistake’: Felicia Cannon says houseguest may have a lifelong regret over her ‘Big Brother 25’ eviction

Felicia Cannon entered the Big Brother 25 house in August as one of 17 contestants vying for a six-figure payday. And her game finally came to an end on Nov. 5 courtesy of Jag Bains — something she believes was his “$750,000 mistake.”

Through 94 days of play, the 63-year-old real estate agent sat on the nomination block for eight of the 14 weeks, which included six times on eviction night. But, she managed to navigate her way to safety each time until the final four.

Felicia was nominated beside Matt Klotz after Bowie Jane Ball secured the Head of Household key. Later, Jag broke the record for most Power of Veto wins ever by capturing his seventh golden necklace.

The 25-year-old truck company owner was then faced with a big decision. He had a final three pact with Matt and Bowie Jane, but something that ran deeper was his ride-or-die alliance with Matt. The two formed “The Minutemen” weeks ago following Matt’s decision to nullify Jay’s with his “Power of Invincibility” advantage.

By winning the Veto, Jag was the only person eligible to vote during Sunday night’s live eviction episode. He had spent the weekend contemplating whether or not he should eliminate Matt, someone he viewed as a massive threat to beat him in the end. Although Jag’s won more competitions, Matt’s social game has been superior while holding the trump card of never being evicted and the sole reason why Jag didn’t walk out the door in week 4.

Regardless, Jag chose to stick to his word with Matt and evict Felicia, who had one Head of Household under her belt.

Before heading to the Jury house, Felicia did a media round on Nov. 6. And when speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Felicia said she believed that Jag’s decision to keep Matt over her could potentially be a lifelong regret of his.

“Jag was supposed to keep me and send Matt to the jury house, and I don’t say that because I was going to stay, but I really believe he made a $750,000 mistake. Him taking the risk of sitting in that chair next to Matt will probably be the decision that he regrets for the rest of his life.”

Matt has spoken in the Diary Room before about potentially cutting Jag before the final two, but with Jag keeping him around, it’s unclear if Matt would go through with it if he wins the final Head of Household on Nov. 9. And on the other end, Jag has made a deal with Bowie Jane to take each other to the end.

But, if it’s The Minutemen together in front of the Jury, it’ll be interesting to see if Felicia’s gut feeling is right. We’ll know soon enough!